Purse-dipping in Tring card shop and Berkhamsted WHSmith sparks police hunt for two women

Two women are wanted by police after a purse and a wallet were stolen from elderly victims.

The first incident happened between 12.50pm and 13.30pm on November 23, in WHSmith on Berkhamsted High Street.

The victim, in his 60s, was shopping in the store when an offender stole his wallet from his pocket.

And at 3.45pm on December 5, a similar incident occurred at House of Cards on Tring High Street.

The victim, in her 70s, was distracted before someone stole her purse from her handbag.

Sergeant Adele Hopkin, from the Tring and Berkhamsted Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Both victims are elderly local residents who have been targeted due to their vulnerability.

“This type of crime greatly affects the elderly population and can have devastating consequences for their mental wellbeing.

“Many victims are left feeling too frightened to go back out on their own in the town where they live as a result, removing their sense of independence.

“I am appealing to anyone who has any information or who thinks they recognise the people pictured to please come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation should call PC Mark Procter on 101, quoting crime reference numbers D3/16/692 (Tring) and D2/16/1130 (Berkhamsted).

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through its Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.