Pupils of Tring school lay handmade poppies in remembrance of war dead

Pupils of Bishop Wood School in Tring gathered this morning (November 11) to remember those killed in war and other conflicts around the world by laying handmade ceramic poppies on the school bank. Father Huw Bellis of St Peter & St Paul’s Church led the ceremony and spoke of men from Tring who had fallen in the Great War. Chris Howlings, IT consultant and friend of the school, played The Last Post before the whole school observed the two minutes’ silence. All the children laid their handmade ceramic poppies on the grass bank while Father Huw read out the names of all the people from Tring who had died in the wars.