Pub firm face £12,641 pay-out over noise at Hertfordshire pub

A pub company will have to pay a five-figure sum following a prosecution for being a noise nuisance.

Thames Valley Inns Ltd, who run the Royal Oak Public House in Kitters Green, Abbots Langley, appeared at St Albans Magistrates Court on September 11.

The court imposed penalties and costs totalling £12,641, including compensation to neighbouring residents.

Residents had been complaining since April that the noise from a generator at the pub meant windows and doors could not be opened, even during the hot weather, and that the peace and quiet was ruined.

A number of emails from residents were read out in court.

One said: “It is like living in a fairground or next to a factory. The pub is sited in the middle of many private houses and the situation has now become intolerable.”

Another said: “It is a bit like being close to a taxiing aeroplane.”

Despite assurances that the generator would no longer be used, the nuisance continued and Three Rivers Council served a formal noise abatement notice on May 31.

Thames Valley Inns Ltd, pleaded guilty, and in mitigation claimed that blame partly lay with the Electricity Supply Company.

The prosecution was brought by Three Rivers District Council.

Cllr Matthew Bedford, lead member for resources and shared services, said: “We want our residents to live in a peaceful environment and where we can, we will take action to secure this.”