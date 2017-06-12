Promotion for South West Herts MP David Gauke

MP David Gauke has been given a new government job in the cabinet shake-up by Prime Minister Theresa May.

Mr Gauke, who was re-elected in Thursday’s election with another comfortable majority, has been named Secretary of State for Work and Pensions.

The role means Mr Gauke is responsible for welfare and pension policy, and heads the largest government department in the United Kingdom.

This is the first time Mr Gauke’s has had a full cabinet job. He previously served as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, which meant that he attended cabinet meetings but was not a full member.

David Gauke has been MP for South West Herts since 2005.