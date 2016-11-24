Pot of £800k promised for Dacorum roads including solar-powered speed signs

A pot of £800,000 has been promised to improve our roads – which includes introducing more solar-powered speed indicator devices.

The cash has been allocated by Herts County Councillors to support schemes across Dacorum as requested by residents.

They include road resurfacing, signing improvements, speed surveys, bollards to protect footways and verges, parking restrictions and the provision of solar-powered speed indicator devices.

As part of this year’s highways locality budget scheme, a new signalised pedestrian crossing will be installed in Icknield Way, Tring.

And consultation will take place on the provision of traffic lights over Tringford Bridge, Tring.

Terry Douris, cabinet member for highways, said: “Residents who use local routes on a daily basis have a good knowledge of what problems need fixing and the highways locality budget scheme is allowing people in Hertfordshire to influence important decisions on highway works in their area.”

