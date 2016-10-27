Portgual calling for Herts golfing star

Teenage golfing sensation Hannah Screen has qualified for the final of a big championships in Portugal next week.

Hannah, 16, who plays at Berkhamsted Golf Course, will be following in the footsteps of European Ryder Cup stars Justin Rose and Matthew Fitzpatrick at the final of the 2016 Telegraph BMW Junior Golf Championship at Portugal’s prestigious Quinta do Lago resort.

Rose and Fitzpatrick are just two of the famous players to have triumphed in the event’s 30-year history.

Hannah claimed her place in the elite line-up thanks to an impressive four-under-par round of 68 on her way to winning the Scottish Girls’ U16 Open at Aberdour in August.

Before the weekend, Hannah tweeted: “Can’t wait for Portugal with @TelegraphJunior so excited!”