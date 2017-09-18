Popular brand of kids’ water bottles recalled due to choking fears

A popular brand of children’s drinking bottle has been recalled by the manufacturer due to a risk of choking being identified.

It has been discovered that the silicone tip of the straw on the Cath Kidston bottles may come loose and therefore could present a choking hazard.

The bottles affected by this potential issue were on sale between 12 June 2017 and 14 August 2017 and, as a company spokesperson said, “fell below our rigorous quality standards.”

The company are voluntarily recalling the product as a precautionary measure to ensure customer safety.

Customers who purchased this product during the specified time period, or received it as a gift, are asked to please stop using it immediately and return it to any Cath Kidston store for a full refund, or contact customer services on 0333 320 2663 between 9.00am - 8.00pm Monday to Friday and Saturday/Sunday between 10am - 4pm, or email welovetolisten@cathkidston.com.

A company statement said: “No other products or drinking bottles sold by Cath Kidston are affected by this notice,” adding “Please be assured that the safety and performance of our products is always our highest priority.”