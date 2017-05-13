Popular Berkhamsted showroom opens up design process to customers this weekend

Home and furniture showroom Returned to Glory has opened a new creative space called ‘Creates and Makes’ – inviting customers to see the team at work.

The open studio, set up in the heart of the established showroom on Northbridge Road, Berkhamsted, will see the team creating and making the showroom’s wares by painting, sewing and upholstering beautiful and unique pieces to sell to customers.

All profits from the shop go to supporting The Hospice of St Francis.

The innovative hub will be making bespoke items including painted furniture, reupholstered furnishings, designer cushions and lampshades in beautiful, contemporary and stylish fabrics, and will be taking commissions from customers for one-off pieces.

The studio space can be viewed from the shop floor, with shoppers getting a sneak peak of upcoming pieces and to see the team of staff and volunteers hard at work.

The studio will also be creating a specially crafted bespoke range which will be sold exclusively at the Hospice’s gift and home interiors shop, number twenty, on Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted. Returned to Glory will continue to rely on donations from the public to stock its array of re-loved items.

And this weekend the public get to see live demonstrations of the studio in action. The open studio event will take place today (Saturday May 13) from 10am until 5pm, and tomorrow (Sunday May 14) from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

The shop's manager, Francesca Alden, said “So many of our customers love the theatre of seeing us creating our beautiful bespoke items and always want to see how it’s done, so we thought we would open up our design and creation process for the public to be able to enjoy, while browsing the showroom and enjoying a coffee!”