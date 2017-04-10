Well-known councillor to stand as Independent during Herts County Council elections

A well-known councillor and community campaigner has quit her party to stand as an independent, ahead of next month’s council elections.
Jan Maddern, who already represents Nash Mills on Dacorum Borough Council, has split from the Conservatives to stand as an Independent for the county council elections.
During her time as a councillor she has specialised in school place appeals. Outside of politics she has also been a school governor, helped to found and run the Billy’s Wish charity, and is a cub and scout leader.
Jan said: “My number one priority has always been representing the people of where I live.
“I’ve been a resident of Nash Mill for the last 20 years, and I’m the only candidate who lives in Hemel South East.
“I had a previous term as a county councillor before I had to stand down for health reasons which I have now fully recovered from, and I am also a parish and borough councillor.”
All 78 seats at Herts County Council will be up for grabs when the county goes to the polls on May 4.
The Conservatives currently hold 46 of those seats, while the Lib Dems have 16 and Labour 15.
There will also be one by-election for Berkhamsted West ward at Dacorum Borough Council and another for the same area of Berkhamsted Town Council.
The Dacorum result will not affect the balance of power on the council as the Conservatives currently hold 46 of the 51 seats.
Hertfordshire County Council candidates standing in the Dacorum area:
Berkhamsted
Amy Anderson - Ukip
Siân Patricia Cusack - Labour
Paul Gregory De Hoest - Green
Ian Reay - Conservative
Nigel Taylor - Liberal Democrats
Bridgewater
Terry Douris - Conservative
Luke Jordan - Labour
John Statham - Ukip
Sally Symington - Liberal Democrats
Hemel Hempstead East
Barbara Brucelia Pesch - Labour
Mark Rutherford - Green
Anna Wellings Purvis - Liberal Democrats
Derek Williams Andrew - Conservative
Hemel Hempstead North East
Sammy Barry - Liberal Democrats
Stefan Fisher - Labour
Paul Sandford - Green
Silvi Sutherland - Ukip
Colette Wyatt-Lowe - Conservative
Hemel Hempstead North West
Jane Cousins - Green
James Mostyn Froggatt - Ukip
Fiona Guest - Conservative
Mandi Tattershall - Labour
Steve Wilson - Liberal Democrats
Hemel Hempstead South East
Bruce John Clark - Ukip
Tina Howard - Conservative
Jan Maddern - Independent
Ijlal Malik - Labour
Jack McAteer - Liberal Democrats
Hemel Hempstead St Pauls
Gary Michael Cook - Labour
Maxine Susan Crawley - Conservative
Ellie Naidoo - Ukip
Ron Tindall - Liberal Democrats
Hemel Hempstead Town
Sherief Mamoun Hassan - Green
Ian Patrick - Labour
Iain Smith - Liberal Democrats
William James Wyatt-Lowe - Conservative
Kings Langley
Michael Barton - Labour
Wiebke Carr - Green
Shirley Ann Pratt - Ukip
Richard Roberts - Conservative
Christopher Townsend - Liberal Democrats
Tring
Mark Anderson - Ukip
Olive Conway - Conservative
Nick Hollinghurst - Liberal Democrat
Charlotte Susan Pardy - Green
Colin Barry Phillips - Labour