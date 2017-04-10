Well-known councillor to stand as Independent during Herts County Council elections

A well-known councillor and community campaigner has quit her party to stand as an independent, ahead of next month’s council elections.

Jan Maddern, who already represents Nash Mills on Dacorum Borough Council, has split from the Conservatives to stand as an Independent for the county council elections.

During her time as a councillor she has specialised in school place appeals. Outside of politics she has also been a school governor, helped to found and run the Billy’s Wish charity, and is a cub and scout leader.

Jan said: “My number one priority has always been representing the people of where I live.

“I’ve been a resident of Nash Mill for the last 20 years, and I’m the only candidate who lives in Hemel South East.

“I had a previous term as a county councillor before I had to stand down for health reasons which I have now fully recovered from, and I am also a parish and borough councillor.”

All 78 seats at Herts County Council will be up for grabs when the county goes to the polls on May 4.

The Conservatives currently hold 46 of those seats, while the Lib Dems have 16 and Labour 15.

There will also be one by-election for Berkhamsted West ward at Dacorum Borough Council and another for the same area of Berkhamsted Town Council.

The Dacorum result will not affect the balance of power on the council as the Conservatives currently hold 46 of the 51 seats.

Hertfordshire County Council candidates standing in the Dacorum area:

Berkhamsted

Amy Anderson - Ukip

Siân Patricia Cusack - Labour

Paul Gregory De Hoest - Green

Ian Reay - Conservative

Nigel Taylor - Liberal Democrats

Bridgewater

Terry Douris - Conservative

Luke Jordan - Labour

John Statham - Ukip

Sally Symington - Liberal Democrats

Hemel Hempstead East

Barbara Brucelia Pesch - Labour

Mark Rutherford - Green

Anna Wellings Purvis - Liberal Democrats

Derek Williams Andrew - Conservative

Hemel Hempstead North East

Sammy Barry - Liberal Democrats

Stefan Fisher - Labour

Paul Sandford - Green

Silvi Sutherland - Ukip

Colette Wyatt-Lowe - Conservative

Hemel Hempstead North West

Jane Cousins - Green

James Mostyn Froggatt - Ukip

Fiona Guest - Conservative

Mandi Tattershall - Labour

Steve Wilson - Liberal Democrats

Hemel Hempstead South East

Bruce John Clark - Ukip

Tina Howard - Conservative

Jan Maddern - Independent

Ijlal Malik - Labour

Jack McAteer - Liberal Democrats

Hemel Hempstead St Pauls

Gary Michael Cook - Labour

Maxine Susan Crawley - Conservative

Ellie Naidoo - Ukip

Ron Tindall - Liberal Democrats

Hemel Hempstead Town

Sherief Mamoun Hassan - Green

Ian Patrick - Labour

Iain Smith - Liberal Democrats

William James Wyatt-Lowe - Conservative

Kings Langley

Michael Barton - Labour

Wiebke Carr - Green

Shirley Ann Pratt - Ukip

Richard Roberts - Conservative

Christopher Townsend - Liberal Democrats

Tring

Mark Anderson - Ukip

Olive Conway - Conservative

Nick Hollinghurst - Liberal Democrat

Charlotte Susan Pardy - Green

Colin Barry Phillips - Labour