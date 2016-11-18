Police use technology to track offenders

Herts Police are taking part in a pilot scheme that is using GPS tagging to help manage offenders.

Tags are being used to monitor the movements of offenders who have qualified for early release from prison, those who have been released on licence and offenders who are being considered for re-release following recall to prison.

The scheme is part of a collaboration with police in Beds, Cambs and Northants and will run for 12 months.

Detective Inspector Craig Flint said: “This tagging technology is being used in support of, and not as a replacement for, other more traditional policing methods.”