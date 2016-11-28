Search

Police return £23k to woman who was victim of fraud duo

A woman who was conned out of £23,000 by fraudsters has had the money returned to her by officers from Herts Police.

In April 2015, officers from the force’s Operation Manhunt unit began investigating a series of fraud offences against elderly victims in Hemel Hempstead.

A group of men had been reported for approaching  the occupants at three  addresses, claiming that  urgent roof repairs needed to be carried out. In each case, the work was  completely unnecessary.

Thankfully, no money was handed over by any  of the victims and two  men were arrested in  connection with the offences a short time later.

Subsequent enquiries identified a further incident in Aylesbury, where a couple, aged 86 and 84, were defrauded out of £23,000 in a similar roofing scam. Sadly,  the husband passed away  before the trial.

Edward Mark Connors, 21, from Peeksbrook Lane, Smallfield, and Jimmy Maloney, 27, of no fixed abode. pleaded guilty to the offences at Harrow Crown Court in June and were sentenced to two years in prison.

Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) proceedings were launched on the same day and all £23,000 was ordered to be paid back to the victim.

The victim, whose  identity is not being revealed in order to protect her,  said: “I was completely  astonished when I found out the money was being  returned to me.

“I am enormously  grateful to the police for the service and support they have given me throughout.”