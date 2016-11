Five Hertfordshire bobbies were chosen to take part in the Remembrance Day parade in London, as thanks for their services to the force.

Sergeants Kim Seddon, Mike Saunders and Steve Alison, Special Sergeant Nigel Lacey and PC Ross Paybody marched with hundreds of other officers from forces across the country for the annual parade in the capital on November 13 which was attended by Her Majesty The Queen.