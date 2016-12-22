Police day of action may solve more than 20 Hemel crimes

A police crackdown on crime in Hemel resulted in six arrests for more than 20 suspected offences – all in one day.

A special operations team of 15 officers spent 24 hours concentrating on the Dacorum borough. As a result they arrested two suspected burglars who have been charged with a total of 13 break-ins.

They are Patrick (Bud) Nolan, 31, from Two Waters Road and Daniel Gold, 32, of no fixed abode.

Nolan is charged with two counts of dwelling burglary, five counts of other burglary, assaulting a police constable and failing to provide a drugs sample test.

Gold is charged with two dwelling burglaries and four counts of other burglary.

Police also arrested a 15-year-old suspected robber in connection with an incident in Three Cherry Trees Lane, as well as a 19-year-old suspected of breaking into a car. Both teenagers have been released on bail for further investigations to be made.

Officers then carried out a drugs warrant at an address in Hemel and arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply, possessing criminal property and handling stolen goods.

A quantity of what is believed to be counterfeit currency was seized from the address, along with cannabis, cash and suspected stolen property.

The resident has been bailed pending further enquiries. Dacorum Chief Inspector, Doug Black, said: “The day of action proved a great success. I hope this operation sends out a clear a message that crime will not be tolerated in Dacorum.”

He added: “We will do everything we can to trace offenders and bring them to justice.”

Mr Black is urging anybody with concerns about crime in their area of Dacorum to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.