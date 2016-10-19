Police appeal after pensioner dies in Bedford collision

A man involved in a road traffic collision in Stagsden earlier this month has sadly died from his injuries.

Trevor Hooley, 74, from Stagsden, died on Monday in hospital, following a collision on the A422 at the junction with Bedford Road on Saturday, October 8.

Mr Hooley was travelling in a silver Mercedes - a silver Skoda Fabia and grey Mazda 6 were also involved in the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which happened at around 11.50am.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is asked to contact PC Shona Gillen on 101 or 01438 757500 quoting Operation Cymric.