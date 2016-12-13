Playdate project from Hemel Hempstead-based charity give hope for children in need

Simply host a playdate this Christmas and you’ll be raising vital funds for children.

Hope for Children, based in Hemel Hempstead, has launched the campaign and it wants families with young children to order a free activity pack and charge their children’s friends to attend the event.

Murielle Maupoint, the charity’s chief executive, said: “We really connect with our supporters but if felt to us that we weren’t engaging with children.

“This campaign gives children the opportunity to understand the importance of giving, and means they can develop a sense of philanthropy.

”There are children who don’t enjoy the same lives that they do.”

The charity is hoping to get 2,500 families to host a Big Playdate and if each one brings in just £25, the campaign will raise over £50,000.

As an added incentive, if families send in their fundraising cash before the end of the year, they will automatically be entered into a draw to win a family holiday to Tenerife.

A donation of £25 can buy three birthing kits that contain everything to support the clean and safe birth of a child and avoid the transmission of HIV/AIDs from mother to new-born.

Go to www.hope-for-children.org/bigplaydate for more information.