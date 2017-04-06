Platform for traditional fun with model railways

Old-style fun was on track over the weekend, when Tring and District Model Railway Club held their annual Beacon-Rail exhibition at Pitstone Memorial Hall.

The group hosted more than 300 visitors of all ages, who enjoyed watching a variety of trains from tiny Z-scale models up to large G-scale railways.

Members and other exhibitors at Tring Railway Club exhibition at Pitstone Memorial Hall on Saturday. In the foreground is a 'G-Scale' layout- sometimes kown as garden trains.

Tring and District Model Railway Club meet every Tuesday at its new permanent clubroom in Aston Clinton.

New members from age 12-plus are welcome to join.

For more information about the club or to find out more visit www.tdmrc.co.uk

PHOTOS: David Satchell