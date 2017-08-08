Planning applications from the August 9 Gazette

Have your say

Recent planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council

4/01630/17/MFA, residential development on former Martindale School site to provide 65 new dwellings (amended scheme). Martindale JMI School, Boxted Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 2QS.

4/01702/17/FUL, conversion and change of use of an existing barn to form a detached dwelling. Tinkers Lodge, Bottom House Lane, Wigginton, Tring, HP23 6DP.

4/01727/17/DRC, details as required by conditions 2 (materials), 6 (landscaping), 12 (ground investigation), 18 (drainage) and 21 (construction management) attached to planning permission 4/03473/16/MFA (construction of a care home for the elderly and a new GP surgery). 32 High Street, Kings Langley, WD4 8AA.

4/01734/17/FHA, proposed demolition of single storey extension and construction of new-two storey rear extension, single storey kitchen extension and replacement front porch. Moneybury Cottage, Moneybury Hill, Ashridge, Berkhamsted, HP4 1LX.

4/01742/17/FUL, removal of tree and change of use from amenity green to access road. Grass verge fronting 17-23 Cuttsfield Terrace, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 2AP.

4/01748/17/FHA, part two-storey and part first floor side extension. 4A Chipperfield Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 0AQ.

4/01750/17/LDP, proposed garage and grounds maintenance store. 6 Highcroft Road, Felden, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 0BU.

4/01755/17/FHA, demolition of conservatory and construction of two-storey rear extension. 2 Barbers Walk, Tring, HP23 4DB.

4/01758/17/FHA, two-storey side extension to existing dwelling. 2 Wood View, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 3HW.

4/01761/17/FHA, demolition of existing single-storey outbuilding and conservatory. Construction of new single-storey extension. 9 The Foxgloves, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 2DD.

4/01763/17/FHA, addition of a balcony at front of property. 44A Bourne End Lane, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 2RN.

4/01770/17/DRC, details required by condition 3 (materials) attached to planning permission 4/02580/16/FUL – construction of detached two-bedroom, two-storey dwelling with associated parking. 1 The Cart Track, Belswains Lane, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9XA.

4/01776/17/FUL, change of use of residential shed to commercial storage space (B8). 318 Barnacres Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 8JR.

4/01781/17/FUL, new dwelling. 77 Green Lane, Bovingdon, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 0LA.

4/01782/17/FUL, construction of new single-storey welfare facility building for garage staff. Arriva The Shires, Whiteleaf Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9PH.

4/01790/17/ROC, variation of condition 3 attached to planning permission 4/03414/16/FHA – two-storey front extension. Two-storey and single storey side and rear extensions. Single-storey side and rear extension with roof terrace. Loft conversion with five dormers. Detached garage. 9 Langley Hill, Kings Langley, WD4 9HA.

4/01798/17/FHA, two-storey front extension and raise roof to include loft conversion (amended scheme). 173 Ebberns Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9RD.

4/01818/17/LDP, loft conversion with three front roof lights. 41 Ebberns Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9QR.

4/01830/17/TCA, remove ash tree. United Free Church, 89 High Street, Tring, HP23 5AH.