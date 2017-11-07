Person hit by train at Bletchley - reports

A person has been hit by a train at Bletchley, according to reports.

Rail services are currently affected by major delays on the London Euston to Northampton line, and emergency services have been called to the scene.

The disruption is affecting all London Midland and Virgin Train services and is expected to last until the end of the day.

London Midland tickets will be accepted on the following services:

* Chiltern Railways between London Marylebone and Birmingham/Aylesbury;

* CrossCountry between Reading and Birmingham New Street;

* East Midlands Trains between London St Pancras International and Wellingborough;

* Great Western Railway between London Paddington and Worcester/Hereford;

* London Overground on all reasonable routes;

* London Underground on all reasonable routes;

* Southern between London and Milton Keynes Central;

* Thameslink between London St Pancras International and Bedford;

* Virgin Trains on all reasonable routes, including London Euston to Rugby / Milton Keynes Central;

* Road transport that has been requested to operate between Northampton and Wellingborough; Milton Keynes Central and Luton; Tring and Milton Keynes Central; and also between Northampton and Rugby.