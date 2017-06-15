Peppa Pig’s granny is coming to Potten End

Potten End will host its traditional fete next Saturday (June 24) from 11.30am on the village green. Highlights will include Albury Morris Men, Potten End School Choir, a pet blessing, and Frances White – the voice of Granny Pig in Peppa Pig.

Rev Penny Nash said: “We have again been delighted with the response from people in the village and from the local businesses wanting to support the Fete.

“Both the grand draw and auction of promises have benefitted from some great prizes which have been generously donated and now we are looking forward to a fun and successful event.”

For more information, including parking arrangements visit www.holytrinitypottenend.org.uk and click on Church Fete 2017.