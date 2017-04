Two best pals are celebrating a joint triumph, after they were named the Prettiest Pet in Hemel Hempstead 2017.

George and Deecee won the competition, run by Riverside Shopping Centre with the Gazette, and won their owner £150-worth of vouchers.

Prettiest Pet in Hemel Hempstead 2017 competition Dounut entered by Chelsie Harvey

Second place went to MJ the cow, entered by Ellie Umney who won £100 to spend at Riverside.

Bronze went to another pooch, Dounut, whose cuteness earned Chelsie Harvey £50 in vouchers.