Nursing lecturer from Potten End ‘humbled’ by teaching award

A top nursing lecturer is ‘humbled and honoured’ to have become part of the National Teaching Fellowship (NTF) with the Higher Education Academy.

Dr Sharon Edwards, from Potten End, is a senior lecturer in Pre-Qualifying Nursing at Bucks New University.

She attended an awards ceremony in London to collect the accolade but she is not resting on her laurels.

“I like to think that I make a difference,” Dr Edwards said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be a teacher and am very proud to receive this award for my work as a senior lecturer. But more work needs to be done, and with this award I will continue to champion that all students need the opportunity to learn and fulfil their potential, and this can be achieved if they are taught well.”

She added: I’m greatly humbled and honoured to be a part of the NTF community. My main prize is being a teacher. To be a part of, and help students on, their educational journey is sufficient reward.”

Sharon said the awards ceremony, which was held at Merchant Taylors’ in London, was “amazing” and it was a “privilege” to walk alongside her fellow NTF award winners.

Bucks New University is the only UK university to combine moulage with manikins, which can be programmed with real-life conditions.