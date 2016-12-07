Nursery defiant after Ofsted finds there is ‘no privacy for children at toilet time’

A nursery is appealing its ‘Inadequate’ rating by Ofsted after an inspector found children are ‘not safeguarded’ or ‘allowed privacy when using the potty’.

Boxmoor Hall Pre-School, based at Hemel Hempstead Sports Centre, was rated Good in 2013.

But an inspection last month found the pre-school was Inadequate across the board, from leadership and teaching to children’s welfare and development.

The report, which has been published on Ofsted’s website, said: “The provider has not notified Ofsted of the appointment of two committee members, meaning that not all suitability checks have been completed. Therefore, children are not adequately safeguarded.”

It added: “The premises are not organised to allow young children privacy when toileting. Children do not have the opportunity to play outside every day.”

Manager Liz Minter has written to parents and she has launched an appeal against the decision with Ofsted.

“We’re not satisfied with the outcome,” she said. “Because we’ve gone from overall Good to Inadequate.

“We think there are a few issues and we’ve complained to Ofsted but we don’t know when they will come back to us.

“The problem is what they say they saw and what is here are different things. All we can do is fight our corner.”

The pre-school, which cares for children aged two to three, was registered in 2004.

Staff were slammed for “not accurately assessing children’s abilities” and “partnerships with parents are not effective”.

The staff “do not use activities effectively to make best use of learning opportunities.”

The only positives found by the inspector was that children “play happily” and have “positive, caring relationships with the staff.”