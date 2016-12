A man accused of the murder of Hemel mum Nicola Cross appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Friday.

Marcin Porczynski, of Claymore, Hemel Hempstead, is charged with two counts of kidnap, one count of burglary and one count of murder.

He will next appear in court on Friday, December 16.

37-year-old Nicola Cross was stabbed to death in her home in Dunlin Road on September 14 last year.