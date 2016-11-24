New ‘village’ plans for north-east Hemel Hempstead include 600 homes and a primary school

The creation of ‘Cherry Tree Village’ is a step closer after plans were submitted for 600 new homes, land for a primary school, and offices for up to 500 new jobs.

The Spencer’s Park site, located between Cherry Tree Lane and the travellers park, will connect with phase one of the park which Barratt Homes is a third of the way through building.

Feedback for phase two - proposed by the Homes and Counties Agency (HCA) along with The Crown Estate - will be collected by Christmas and if plans are given the green light, work will start next year.

At a public exhibition earlier this year, residents raised concerns about traffic, site access, and the proximity to Buncefield oil depot.

But developers said a transport assessment has since been carried out and “mitigation measures” have been proposed.

In a vision statement, developers said the site will have a “strong sense of community” with a “strong emphasis on urban design”.

“Residents will benefit from good pedestrian and cycle links throughout the site, with green infrastructure links a key feature of the development,” it added.

Three-quarters of the land, which is currently used for farming, falls under Dacorum Borough Council and the other quarter falls under St Albans District Council.

The HCA and The Crown Estate both own land at the site, and have formed a partnership to form the planning application for the second phase of Spencer’s Park. Phase one comprises of 357 homes.

Steve Melligan, strategic land manager for The Crown Estate, said: “From the outset our aim has been to deliver the types of housing, local facilities and employment opportunities that the local area needs, which is why we consulted widely on the plans earlier in the year.”

Dan Myers, senior area manager for the HCA, said: “Not only will it (the development) provide much-needed housing for people in Hemel Hempstead, including a significant number of affordable homes, but it will also be a comprehensive mix of uses that will create a community, with a school, shops, open space and employment use, to provide jobs for up to 500 people.”

View the planning application by searching 4/02539/16/MOA here.