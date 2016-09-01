New Thai restaurant will tickle your fancy

A successful Thai tapas restaurant chain has chosen Berkhamsted as the town to become home to its 18th site – and it’s opening its doors today.

Giggling Squid is the brainchild of husband and wife team Andrew and Pranee Laurillard, and was first set up in the basement of a fisherman’s cottage in Brighton back in 2002.

Pranee Laurillard, of Giggling Squid

Pranee, who is Thai, says she and Andrew have been keen to open up a site in the affluent market town for some time, so were thrilled when they saw the former Cafe Rouge site up for sale.

The mother-of-three said: “We’ve had our eye on Berkhamsted for a while – it was just a case of waiting for the right spot to come up!

“It’s clear that there’s a great food scene and we think our fresh take on Thai food will go down really well with the discerning locals.”

When the couple, who live near Guildford in Surrey, opened their first restaurant on the south coast, their dream was to serve ‘delicious, rustic, fresh Thai food’.

Pranee, whose favourite Giggling Squid dish is the Stand Up Seabass, said: “We wanted a menu that people could eat like they do at home.

“The menus are based on dishes I’ve personally enjoyed and dreamt up. I then work together with my very talented team of Thai chefs to perfect the recipes.”

The new team will welcome customers to 296-298 High Street, Berkhamsted, from tonight but Pranee says she is always looking for more staff members to join the team. Email CVs to careers@gigglingsquid.com