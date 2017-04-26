New chapter for Berkhamsted as library opening date revealed

Berkhamsted’s new library in the High Street will open on Tuesday May 9.

Finishing touches are being made to the new library building, which is on the corner of High Street and Kings Road.

The current library in Kings Road will close its doors for the final time at 4pm on Saturday (April 29) – bringing an end to an era.

Visitors to the town centre will have seen building work progressing on the new site, with the roof recently being completed.

The library will have a host of new facilities, including new work and study spaces with power sockets, public computers with self-service printing, and a new enquiry desk.

The new facilities will all be on one floor, while there will also a meeting room for hire and a fully accessible public toilet with baby changing facilities.

Visitors to the current library were given the chance to look at the new plans earlier this year, while staff also asked for feedback about proposed new opening times on Mondays.

Currently, the library opens from 2-7pm on Monday – but new plans may see this move to 9.30am - 5pm when the new library opens.

A Hertfordshire County Council spokesman said: “This is an exciting opportunity for the Hertfordshire Library service and the local community to have a brand new library with improved facilities right on the high street.”