Natalie Hemming’s killer ‘had assaulted previous partners before her murder’

The former partner of Natalie Hemming had assaulted other women before her murder, it was revealed last week.

Paul Hemming was convicted in November of killing the 31-year-old mother-of-three, who was last seen alive in Hemel town centre.

But it has now been revealed that he had previously assaulted more than one of his former partners.

Detective Superintendent Simon Steel was the senior investigating officer in the Natalie Hemming murder case at Thames Valley Police.

He said: “Paul Hemming was on record as having a previous history of domestic violence.

“It has not been reported to us. It was reported to a different force, while he was living in Hemel with previous partners.”

Det Supt Steel added that during the for 10 years he had been with Natalie, Thames Valley Police had received no complaints about Hemming.

A spokesman for Herts Police said: “The circumstances around the death of Natalie Hemming, including any contact police had with her prior to her death, are currently the subject of an on-going domestic homicide review.

“We are cooperating with this process and looking to implement any lessons from these tragic events at the earliest opportunity, however it would be wrong to pre-empt the findings of the review.”