Mum pays tribute to 'loving' teen killed in Hemel Hempstead crash

Tributes have been paid to an “adventurous” and “cheeky” teenager who was tragically killed in a road traffic collision.

Eighteen year old Joshua Porter died when the car he was a passenger in collided with a tree along the A414 between Hemel Hempstead and St Albans on the afternoon of Friday, August 25.

Joshua, who lived with his family in Bushey, was studying Public Services at West Herts College in Watford and had hopes of joining the Army, with dreams of becoming a sniper. He previously went to Queens’ School and Highwood Primary School in Bushey.

His mum Deborah said: “He had his head screwed on and he knew what he wanted and where he was going.”

Outgoing Joshua was an Explorer with 1st Hatch End Scouts and played for Fullerians Rugby Football Club in Watford alongside his 16 year old brother, Benjamin. They also have a sister – Jayne, aged 19.

Deborah said: “He was an outgoing, loving and bubbly person who had his whole life ahead of him.

“He loved his bike and the outdoors. He would cycle everywhere. He was always out and about and when he was at home the house was always full of his friends.

“Joshua got on well with everybody. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He just loved life and was really happy.”

The teenager was a member of the Combined Cadet Force and worked part time at Pryzm nightclub in Watford, which he loved as he enjoyed socialising.

He liked doing target practice in the garden with his Airsoft rifle, as well as gaming on his PC and Xbox and was a big fan of the rapper Eminem.

Joshua leaves behind his parents Deborah and David Porter, his brother Benjamin and sister Jayne.

Deborah said: “His life was just taken too soon. He will always be loved and never forgotten by everyone who knew him.”

As the family grieve they have requested that instead of flowers those that would like to pay their respects do so by giving a donation in Joshua’s name to the Armed Forces charity Help For Heroes.

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, which occurred just before 2.15pm along the A414 and involved a red Vauxhall Corsa.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or believes they saw the vehicle shortly before the incident is asked to contact PC Jackie Lister via the Hertfordshire Constabulary non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 372 of August 25.