Motorists freed from blaze

Two quick-thinking people helped the occupants of a car and lorry escape from their vehicles before the car burst into flames on Wednesday (June 21).

The incident happened when the articulated lorry and a white Peugeot 307 were involved in a road traffic collision on the M1, just before Junction 8, at around 4pm.

Two quick-thinking members of the public rushed to the occupants’ aid, helping them exit the vehicle safely before emergency services arrived at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses, including anyone who witnessed the collision, including anyone who might have dash cam footage, to get in touch.

Call Hertfordshire Police on 101, quoting ISR 545 of June 21 or report information online at www.contacthertspolice.uk/ Report/Crime

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.