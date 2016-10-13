Your chance to put questions to health chiefs via the Gazette

Gazette readers have inundated us with responses to last week’s announcement that there will be no new hospital for West Herts.

Patients had drawn up detailed plans to create a new hospital on greenfield land, but health bosses are instead set to develop the sites at St Albans and Watford.

And now localNHS chiefs have agreed to answer your questions via the Hemel Hempstead Gazette.

Over the coming weeks will be publishing your questions, with responses from the Your Care, Your Future review team.

Questions should be limited to 50 words so that we can include as many as possible, and there will be a limit on how long the health bosses’ answers can be, too.

Send your questions to thegazette@jpress.co.uk, via Facebook, or send them to the usual address.

> And turn to page 22 of this week’s Gazette,which is dedicated to letters about hospital provision in Dacorum.