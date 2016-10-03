Woman robbed of her handbag close to railway station

Did you witness a robbery close to Kings Langley railway station last month?

The victim was walking along Station Road at around 9pm on Wednesday, September 21 when she was approached by a man who pushed her before snatching her handbag and running away.

The lady suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

The offender was a black male, around 30 years old, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, and with slight afro hair.

Detective Constable Daniel Evans said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the incident take place to get back in contact as soon as possible.

“I’d also be interested to speak to anyone who feel that they may recognise the man from the description given.

“Any information you give us, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could make a real difference to our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency number 101, quoting a crime reference number C2/16/2559.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded, and you will never need to go to court.