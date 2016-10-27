Who deserves a boost?

Do you know of any worthy causes where YOU live that deserve a cash boost?

Then it’s time to let us know, because the Gazette has teamed up with leading local housebuilder Taylor Wimpey North Thames for their Community Chest initiative.

This £500 prize fund is being made available to a local charitable organisation or community group which is deemed most deserving of the donation.

The money could make a real difference and we want you, our readers, to nominate an admirable cause in your area which you feel is most worthy of this exceptional prize.

Nominees will then be shortlisted and it will be down to the public to decide who gets the cash.

Content editor, Ben Raza, said: “The Gazette has always been about celebrating what makes our area great, so this is a chance for us to put our money where our mouth is – literally.

“Tell us who you think deserves a cash boost and we can help their work.”

Jack Costello, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: “This is a great opportunity for readers to nominate their favourite group or organisation to receive a very special thank you for the work they do.

“We are thrilled to be teaming up with the Berkhamsted and Tring Gazette to help support a fantastic cause in the local area – we look forward to finding out who people nominate as the unsung heroes of their community.”

The money is being provided in association with the housebuilder’s Bearroc Park development in Berkhamsted.

If you have a deserving cause that you think should benefit from Taylor Wimpey’s Community Chest fund, send your nomination to Berkhamstedcommunitychest@webbpr.net with ‘Community Chest nomination’ in the subject line. Please include your name, telephone number, details of the organisation you are nominating, and why you think it should receive the £500 donation.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, November 11.