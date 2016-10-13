West Herts Health - a special report

This week’s Gazette took a detailed look at what happens next for our healthcare, following last week’s announcement that there would NOT be a new hospital built for the area.

Patients had designed their own detailed proposals for a new hospital on greenbelt land, which would be equidistant from the current sites in Hemel Hempstead, St Albans and Watford.

But health chiefs have instead decided to focus on re-developing the St Albans and Watford sites.

