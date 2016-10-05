Week of democracy in schools and online

editorial image
0
Have your say

Democracy comes to you next week, as part of a county-wide push.

Local Democracy Week will feature debates and councillor visits in Hertfordshire’s schools, which will aim to  engaged young people with  issues.

There will also be a  series of short videos released throughout the week on  Facebook and Twitter about what local democracy can do and how the council listens  to peoples’ views through groups such as Youth Parliament and care leavers’ conferences.

The Hertfordshire Young People’s Manifesto, which outlines the top priorities for young people in the county, will also be launched.

It is produced by Herts1125, a group of young people aged 11-25 living or working in  Hertfordshire, who represent the views of others, and who are supported by the Youth Connexions team.

Councillor Teresa  Heritage, cabinet member for public health, localism and  libraries, said: “It’s crucial that residents know how they can get involved in our plans and decisions, and ways they can give us their views.”

To find out more about how residents can influence decisions, visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/ldw

Back to the top of the page