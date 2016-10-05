Week of democracy in schools and online

Democracy comes to you next week, as part of a county-wide push.

Local Democracy Week will feature debates and councillor visits in Hertfordshire’s schools, which will aim to engaged young people with issues.

There will also be a series of short videos released throughout the week on Facebook and Twitter about what local democracy can do and how the council listens to peoples’ views through groups such as Youth Parliament and care leavers’ conferences.

The Hertfordshire Young People’s Manifesto, which outlines the top priorities for young people in the county, will also be launched.

It is produced by Herts1125, a group of young people aged 11-25 living or working in Hertfordshire, who represent the views of others, and who are supported by the Youth Connexions team.

Councillor Teresa Heritage, cabinet member for public health, localism and libraries, said: “It’s crucial that residents know how they can get involved in our plans and decisions, and ways they can give us their views.”

To find out more about how residents can influence decisions, visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/ldw