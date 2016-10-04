Web gong for Herts leisure site

Hertfordshire’s new tourism website has received two digital awards.

Visit Herts was commended for www.visitherts.co.uk at the Hertfordshire Digital Awards on, September 22.

The judges said: “The key to this website’s success is its ability to introduce the visitor to new and engaging information, hammering home the core aims of educating and enlightening the public to the many delights of Hertfordshire.”

