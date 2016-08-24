VIDEO: Endangered Asian elephants roam Duke’s private estate

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Woburn Safari Park is holding a new fundraising fortnight for charity Tusk with activities that include a rare twilight walk into the Duke of Bedford’s private estate with engendered Asian elephants.

Woburn Safari Park is home to five Asian elephants, a species that is endangered in the wild largely because of human-elephant conflict, habitat loss, deforestation and loss of vital food and water resources.

Endangered Asian elephants will roam the Woburn Estate

The Park has provided us this exclusive video footage of the elephants enjoying a roam around the Duke’s private estate.

Special activities to raise funds for the charity have been organised, with mini VIP trips to see the majestic animals up close and a unique evening event that includes an exclusive guided tour of the park, a twilight walk with a herd of endangered Asian elephants in the woodlands of Woburn’s private estate and a special conservation talk from Charlie Mayhew MBE, the CEO of Tusk.

There will also be daily games and face painting sessions in the Foot Safari, and all profits from the events and activities will be donated to Tusk. HRH the Duke of Cambridge and Lord Robin Russell, the Duke of Bedford’s brother, are also royal patrons of the charity.

Tomorrow (Thursday August 25), the Bedfordshire park will open its gates for a rare evening walk with a herd of Asian elephants in the woodlands of the Duke of Bedford’s private estate. Accompanied by park keepers, guests will enjoy exclusive access to the elephants’ playground, follow the female herd and watch them feed, dust, bathe and play together in a serene woodland environment. There will also be the chance to meet 23-month old elephant calf, Tarli.

The experience also includes an exclusive after-hours tour of the Road Safari reserves to see the big animals, as well as a conservation talk in the Safari Lodge by Charlie Mayhew MBE, founder and CEO of Tusk. The talk will reveal the charity’s fascinating work behind 50 field conservation projects in 18 African countries. There will then be a delicious barbeque with two complimentary drinks on the terrace, which boasts breath-taking views over the Desert Springs meerkat enclosure and Swan Lake.

And until August 29 special mini VIP Trips will allow visitors to come face-to-face with the animals in the Road Safari or Foot Safari.

For more information visit the website.