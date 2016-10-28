Vehicles attacked by night vandals

Two vehicles were damaged in Peartree Close, Hemel Hempstead, earlier this month.

Between 6pm on Tuesday, October 4 and 7.30am the following morning, a gym weight was thrown through the back window of a BMW before paint was poured inside, and the windscreen of a Ford Transit van was smashed.

Call Herts Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

