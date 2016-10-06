Two vehicle thefts from homes in Dacorum

Cars were stolen from twoproperties last week.

Between 3pm on Saturday, September 24 and 4.30pm the following day, offenders entered a home in Hogpits Bottom, Flauden. They took jewellery along with a white VW Toureg, registration is MV16BNK, which was parked on the driveway.

And between 9pm on Thursday, September 29, and 4am the following day, offenders took a gun metal grey Hyundai Santa Fe, registration RJ16DVP, from outside a property in Northridge Way, Hemel.

Police believe the vehicles maybe parked in nearby residential streets with false number plates.

Call Herts Police on 101.