Two vehicle thefts from homes in Dacorum

Cars were stolen from twoproperties last week.
Between 3pm on Saturday, September 24 and 4.30pm the following day, offenders entered a home in Hogpits Bottom, Flauden. They took jewellery along with a white VW Toureg, registration is MV16BNK, which was parked on the driveway.
And between 9pm on Thursday, September 29, and 4am the following day, offenders took a gun metal grey Hyundai Santa Fe, registration RJ16DVP, from outside a property in Northridge Way, Hemel.
Police believe the vehicles maybe parked in nearby residential streets with false number plates.
Call Herts Police on 101.
