Two vehicle thefts from homes in Dacorum

Editorial image

Editorial image

0
Have your say

Cars were stolen from twoproperties last week.

Between 3pm on  Saturday, September 24 and 4.30pm the following day, offenders entered a home in Hogpits Bottom,  Flauden. They took  jewellery along with a white VW Toureg,  registration is MV16BNK, which was parked on the driveway.

And between 9pm on Thursday, September 29, and 4am the following day, offenders took a gun metal grey Hyundai Santa Fe, registration RJ16DVP, from outside a property  in Northridge Way, Hemel.

Police believe the  vehicles maybe parked in nearby residential streets with false number plates.

Call Herts Police on 101.

Back to the top of the page