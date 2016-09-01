Two Chinese restaurants get zero marks for hygiene

Two Hemel restaurants have been handed the worst possible rating for their hygiene standards.

Both Dragon Garden in Marlowes and Choy Fu in Long Chaulden were given a zero out of five rating by the Food Standards Agency over the last three months.

Food hygiene Choy Fu

The restaurants were inspected by Dacorum Borough Council’s food safety team and assessed on three criteria: how hygienically the food was handled, the condition of the building, and how the business plans to maintain standards.

The zero rating means they failed on all three fronts and were advised that urgent improvement was necessary.

Neither restaurant have publicised their ratings outside the premises.

A representative from Dragon Garden, a buffet-style restaurant, said: “I knew the main reason was two staff members left the job without any notice on June 5 so the kitchen was really short-staffed.

“We were looking for the new staff from the agency when the inspector came on June 14.”

They added: “The inspector came to check again, he was really happy that we improved a lot in just one night.

“After that we were keeping all the things right, we also give the new staff training, and we requested a revisit again from the council. When we get a new rating we will let you know as soon as possible.”

The Food Standards Agency indicate that inspectors are not required to give any notice and have the right to inspect the premises at any reasonable hour.

A representative from Choy Fu, a takeaway restaurant, said: “We have improved a lot and we have put through a request for a revisit last month.”

Dragon Garden performed the worst out of the two, receiving two points out of a possible 15: one out of five for hygiene, one for maintenance and zero for cleanliness.

A total of 308 restaurants in Dacorum have been inspected since the beginning of 2016 with two Chinese restaurants mentioned the only ones to receive the lowest rating. The second-lowest rating, of one out of five, was given to 22 establishments.

The lowest-rated establishments have been issued with actions in order to improve.

