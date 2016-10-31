Twin tips could help boost town economy

Berkhamsted could receive an economic boost from a new domestic twinning programme, aimed at reinvigorating town economies.

Twin Towns UK is a modern twist on the traditional concept of town twinning, which dates back to the Second World War.

Towns with a population under 80,000 are being encouraged to join forces for shared applications, and could benefit from initiatives like matched funding, shared knowledge and the creation of an economic development plan.

Jim Metcalfe, head of development at The Carnegie UK Trust which is leading the project, said: “With the devolution of power to big, over-arching regions increasingly likely, smaller towns are in danger of being left behind.

“Twin Towns UK is an opportunity for local councils facing particular problems to form a partnership.”