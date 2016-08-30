Theft from graveside

A collection of glass ornaments were stolen from a grave last week.

The theft of six glass butterfly ornaments, similar to the one pictured, took place between 2.45pm on Sunday, August 21, and 9.30pm on Thursday, August 25 at St Albans Cemetary in Hatfield Road.

PC Paresha Maniar said: “The victim discovered the butterflies had been taken when she visited her daughter’s grave and this has understandably left her extremely upset.

“I am appealing for anyone who may have seen the ornaments being stolen or anyone who may know who is responsible to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact PC Maniar via the Herts Police non‐emergency number 101, quoting crime reference F1/16/3228.

Alternatively contact the independent crimefighting charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111, or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers‐uk.org No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court.