The bad habits of the UK’s drivers

Using mobile phones while driving rates as the worst habit among fellow motorists, according to a new report.

Other drivers using mobiles without a hands-free kit were noted by 70 per cent of those surveyed by Privilege Car Insurance.

65 per cent spotted other drivers driving too fast - although only 20 per cent of those questioned admitted to speeding themselves.

More than half saw drivers skipping lanes to get ahead or pulling out in front of other motorists.

Other irritations included drivers who took up too much space on the road and unnecessarily sounding their horns, while three per cent mentioned splashing pedestrians with puddles - although this was a habit that 16 per cent of Londoners confessed to.

Drivers from Bristol were most likely to own up to their own poor road manners, with 61 per cent admitting to bad driving habits.

Women over 55 were considered rated the worst in several areas including taking position in the wrong lane and driving too slowly. Male drivers were more likely to undertake, and cut corners.

Charlotte Fielding, head of Privilege Car Insurance, said: “Inconsiderate or careless driving are two of the main causes of accidents on our roads.

“Hopefully, the findings of this report will help remind people their actions on the road do have an impact on other drivers – it’s better to get there safely than risk injuring yourself or someone else. So take a deep breath, leave a safe distance between your vehicle and the car in front and drive at a safe speed.”

The worst-behaved drivers across the UK were rated in order:

1 Bristol

2 Liverpool

3 Norwich

4 Newcastle

5 Manchester

6 Southampton

7 Birmingham

8 Glasgow

9 Leeds

10 London