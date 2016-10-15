Supermarket recalls sausage rolls over allergy fears

ASDA is recalling sausage rolls six-packs due to their containing milk.

This is not declared within the ingredients list, which means that the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The sausage rolls in question

The affected Tiger Sausage Rolls come in packs of six / 372g, and the recall affects all use-by date codes.

Anyone who has bought the product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents is advised not to eat it. Instead, customers should return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.