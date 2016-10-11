String of thefts from vehicles in Berkhamsted

14 thefts from vehicles have been reported in Berkhamsted since October 14.

Most offences occurred overnight, around the Northchurch area, with stolen items including mobile phones, cash, sportswear, audio equipment, vehicle documents, keys and bags.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Adele Hopkin said: “Thefts from vehicles are a huge inconvenience for motorists. However, in some  instances the vehicles had been unlocked or valuable items had been left on display. Drivers should always double check that their doors and windows are fully secured to stop opportunist thieves from striking.”

If you have information on any of the thefts call Herts Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

