Specialist support for unpaid carers

County council bosses have recruited a new team to support unpaid carers across Herts.

The social workers and community care officers specialise in working with carers.

The team will support carers by offering information and advice, carer-led needs assessment, and support planning.

A key part of their role is to build stronger links with the local community.

A free carers’ assessment can be provided for anyone looking after a friend or family member. Visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/carers