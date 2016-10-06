Society goes from toy boys to Tolstoy

Countess Tolstoy will be opening Berkhamsted Art Society’s Exhibition at a special opening with wine at the Civic Centre, on Sunday, November 20 at 2.30pm. She has astonishing tales to tell of her ancestors; one of whom was a young man at the court of Catherine the Great, and got into her clutches, as her new toy boy!

Another was the famed Leo Tolstoy – and she will be giving insights into his views on art.

It will also feature art work by sixth forms of all the Berkhamsted Schools.

