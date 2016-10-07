Sixth thug jailed for football match attack which left Nic Cruwys with life-changing injuries

A teenager who was part of the gang that attacked Hemel Hempstead father-of-two Nic Cruwys has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Daniel Lloyd, 19, from Sedgeley, was one of six Wolverhampton Wanderers fans who attacked Watford fan Mr Cruwys, 44, after a match in Wolverhampton in March 2015.

The other five teenagers were sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court last month. Lloyd has now been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment and has been handed an eight-year football banning order.

Mr Cruwys was left in a coma for three weeks after the attack outside Molineux football stadium.

The supporters were aged between 13 and 18 when they pounced on Mr Cruwys after the match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford.

Mr Cruwys tried to get away from the group but he fell over and was repeatedly punched and kicked as he lay unconscious on the ground.

He spent more than three months in hospital and a rehabilitation centre before returning to Hemel where he continues to receive treatment on a regular basis.

Joe Wood, now 15, from Wolverhampton, was ordered to be detained for 56 months after admitting wounding with intent.

Joseph Lister, from Wolverhampton, was given a 30-month sentence after the now-19-year-old admitted wounding.

Connor Pearson, now 16, from Wolverhampton, admitted wounding and was given a one-year detention and training order.

Ryan Meer, now 19, from Staffordshire, was given an eight-month sentence, suspended for two years, for affray, and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.

Robert Beech, now 18, from Wednesfield, was given two months’ detention suspended for 12 months after admitting threatening behaviour.