‘Selfish commuter parking’ close to Hemel Hempstead railway station blocks bus and causes traffic chaos

A parked car which was blocking the road caused traffic mayhem during rush hour and left bus passengers stranded.

Police were called to Green End Road, Hemel Hempstead, after reports that a silver car was blocking a bus near to St Rose’s Infants School.

It was causing traffic chaos as drivers carefully negotiated the gap and because the bus was unable to get through, passengers were left stranded.

The car, which is believed to have been parked at 6am on Monday, was too close to another car on the opposite side of the narrow road.

It was towed away under police instruction with a recovery cost of £240.

Nick Joseph, who lives nearby, said: “Commuters using Hemel Hempstead station parked so thoughtlessly that they blocked the road. As a consequence of their selfish parking the council-funded bus service was unable to run because they could not drive along the blocked road.

“Hours of police time was also wasted directing traffic and trying to solve the problem.”

Nick added that residents have been campaigning for two years for parking restrictions and since they were put in place south of St John’s Road, commuters have moved further north to avoid parking fees at the station.

He thinks the number of cars in the area has caused ‘chaos and pollution’, and it is ‘only a matter of time before someone is hurt’.

