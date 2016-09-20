Say it, don’t spray it - graffiti artists knows that Hemel is a beautiful place

A graffiti artist got to work on a Hemel Hempstead shop front - with permission from the owners!
Mark Tanti at Demograffix worked overnight to transform the front of the empty shop in The Marlowes Shopping Centre into a rural view of the town.
Hemel resident Stephanie Pinky Routledge-Brewin submitted her favourite views of the area and Mark used spray paints to recreate the image on the vacant space.
Mark said: “Urban art can transform how we see places and I hope the mural gets a positive reaction from everyone who sees it.”
And Cassie Peasnell at Marlowes added: “We wanted to transform a dull empty unit into a piece of art in a way that helps customers have an even more enjoyable visit. The artwork celebrates the fact that Hemel is full of beautiful areas.”
