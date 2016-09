Salmonella found in organic seed mix

Two organic food retailers have recalled a number of products after they were found to contain the potentially fatal salmonella bacteria.

Abel and Cole and Suma have both recalled packets of seed mix and sesame seeds after the bacteria was found in the sesame seeds used in the products.

Seed mix warning

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. Symptoms usually last for four to seven days and most people recover without treatment. However, some people can become seriously ill, requiring hospital treatment as the dehydration caused by the illness can be life-threatening.

The Abel and Cole packets were sold only online and buyers should have been contacted by email telling them what to do if they have bought them. Anyone who purchased any of the affected Suma products is being asked to return them to the store where they bought them.

The affected products are:

Abel and Cole Omega Seed Mix, Pack size: 250g, ‘Best Before’ date: 11 September 2016, Batch code: AC067

Abel and Cole Omega Seed Mix, Pack size: 250g, ‘Best Before’ date: 2 October 2016, Batch code: AC070

Abel and Cole Sesame Seeds, Pack size: 250g, Best Before’ date: 23 October 2016, Batch code: AC073

Abel and Cole Omega Seed Mix, Pack size: 250g, ‘Best Before’ date: 7 November 2016, Batch code: AC074

Abel and Cole Omega Seed Mix, Pack size: 250g, ‘Best Before’ date: 13 November 2016, Batch code: AC077

Abel and Cole Sesame Seeds, Pack size: 250g, ‘Best Before’ date: 13 November 2016, Batch code: AC077

Suma Organic Sesame Seeds, Code: NU213, Pack size: 6x125g, ‘Best Before’ date: 09 September 2016, Batch code: CP292

Suma Organic Sesame Seeds, Code: NU356, Pack size: 6x250g, ‘Best Before’ date: 16 September 2016, Batch code: CP293

Suma Organic Sesame Seeds, Code: NU356, Pack size: 6x250g, ​‘Best Before’ date: 28 October 2016, Batch code: CP297

Suma Organic Sesame Seeds, Code: NU356, Pack size: 6x250g, ‘Best Before’ date: 25 November 2016, Batch code: CP301

Suma Organic Sesame Seeds, Code: NU080, Pack size: 2.5kg, ‘Best Before’ date: 16 September 2016, Batch code: WH911

Suma Organic Sesame Seeds, Code: NU210, Pack size: 1kg, ‘Best Before’ date: 21 October 2016, Batch code: WH915

Suma Organic Sesame Seeds, Code: NU210, Pack size: 1kg, ‘Best Before’ date: 11 November 2016, Batch code: WH918

Suma Organic Omega Mix, Code: NU288, Pack size: 6x125g, ‘Best Before’ date: 28 October 2016, Batch code: CP297

Suma Organic Omega Mix, Code: NU288, Pack size: 6x125g, ‘Best Before’ date: 25 November 2016, Batch code: CP300

Suma Organic Omega Mix, Code: NU293, Pack size: 6x250g, ‘Best Before’ date: 28 October 2016, Batch code: CP297

Suma Organic Omega Mix, Code: NU293, Pack size: 6x250g, ‘Best Before’ date: 25 November 2016, Batch code: CP300

Suma Organic Omega Mix, Code: NU287, Pack size: 5kg, ‘Best Before’ date: 09 July 2016, Batch code: WH913

Suma Organic Omega Mix, Code: NU287, Pack size: 5kg, ‘Best Before’ date: 20 August 2016, Batch code: WH919

Suma Organic Omega Mix, Code: NU001, Pack size: 1kg, ‘Best Before’ date: 30 July 2016, Batch code: WH916

Suma Organic Omega Mix (sold via Amazon), Code: AMA-OOM, Pack size: 1kg, ‘Best Before’ date: 16 Sep 2016, Batch code: AM018

Suma Organic Omega Mix (sold via Amazon), Code: AMA-OOM, Pack size: 1kg, ‘Best Before’ date: 28 Oct 2016, Batch code: AM022

Suma Organic Omega Mix (sold via Amazon), Code: AMA-OOM, Pack size: 1kg, ‘Best Before’ date: 19 Nov 2016, Batch code: AM025